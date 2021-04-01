119 more Corona cases reported

As many as 2 more patients of Coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 4,504 and 237 new cases emerged when 8,913 tests were conducted.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Thursday. He added that 2 more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 4,504 that constituted 1.7 percent death rate.Shah said that 8,913 samples were tested which detected 237 cases that constituted 2.7 percent current detection rate.

He added that so far 3,307,178 tests have been conducted against which 265,916 cases were diagnosed, of them 96.4 percent or 256,384 patients have recovered, including 108 overnight.

The CM said that currently 5,028 patients were under treatment, of them 4,742 were in home isolation, 10 at isolation centers and 276 at different hospitals.

He added that the condition of 253 patients was stated to be critical, including 32 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 237 new cases, 119 have been detected from Karachi, including 61 from East, 22 Malir, 20 South, 9 Korangi, 5 Central and 2 West. Hyderabad and Shaheed Benazirabad have 20 each, Matiari 7, Mirpurkhas, TandoAllahyar and Sujawal 6 each, Jamshoro and Nausheroferoze 5 each, Larkana, Umerkot and Thatta 4 each, Jacobabad and Kamber 3 each, Ghotki and Khairpur 2 each.

The chief minister urged people of the province to follow SOPs.