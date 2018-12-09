1172 power pilferers held; Rs.30.92m charged for 2,172,000 units

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) special task force teams under the supervision of assistant commissioners have apprehended some 1172 power pilferers across the company’s circles during last 36 days.

Giving details, the IESCO spokesman told APP that out to total, 117 power thieves were held from Islamabad, 58 from Attock, 872 from Rawalpindi, 49 from Jhelum and 76 from Chakwal circles.

He said that around 2,172,000 units worth Rs.30.925 million were charged besides registering FIRs against them under power theft act.

The spokesman said 95 meters were found tempered, 661 meters slow while in 87 holes were detected.

Some 129 power pilferers were getting direct electricity through illegal connections, he said. The spokesman said other teams working under Deputy Commissioners examined 1132 industrial, commercial B-3 and B-4 meters and discrepancies were found in 32 commercial meters.

As many as 32 pilferers including seven from Islamabad, 12 from Rawalpindi, five each from Attock and Jhelum and three from Chakwal were held. Some 327,254 units worth Rs 3,528,138 were charged to them, he added.

It is pertinent to mention here that as per the directives of Prime Minister, a campaign to curb menace of electricity theft has been launched since October 13 in all the power distribution companies with the main slogan of zero tolerance for over-billing and corruption.

Specail task forces for control of power theft were formed in Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.—APP

