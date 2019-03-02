116,683 Hajj applications received

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Over 116,683 Hajj applications have been received under the government scheme from across the country, spokesman Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony said on Saturday.

The spokesperson further revealed said the designated 14 banks would continue receiving applications till March 6 while balloting to choose over 107,526 successful pilgrims would be held on March 8.

Furthermore, the designated Banks will continue receiving hajj applications on Saturday and Sunday despite weekly holiday to facilitate intending pilgrims.

He revealed that as many as 200,000 lucky persons would perform Hajj this year out of which 60 percent would perform under the Government scheme while the rest under private scheme.

The particulars of the applicants have been uploaded on website of the ministry.

