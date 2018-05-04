116 killed, 250 injured as storms batter India

Agra

Lightning strikes and powerful dust storms across India have killed at least 116 people and injured more than 250 as meteorologists warned Thursday of more wild weather on the horizon.

The heavy dust storm swept across several parts of western and northern India late Wednesday, in Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttarakhand and leaving a trail of destruction, uprooting trees and disrupting power supply in Punjab, Haryana and Madhya Pradesh as well.

Dust clouds plunged swathes of north India into darkness as winds of more than 130 kilometres per hour brought down feeble mud houses and killed people where they slept. Walls, trees and electricity pylons were torn down in parts of Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Punjab states where officials said the death toll was expected to rise.

The destructive winds were followed by fierce lightning storms and rains. Shivam Lohia, who owns a resort hotel in Alwar district of Rajasthan, said he abandoned his car on the road and ran for his life after it was almost blown away.

“I haven´t seen such a devastating storm in at least 25 years. Everyone was scared and running for cover as trees and homes were getting blown away. It was a nightmare,” Lohia told AFP.

There were 65 confirmed deaths in Uttar Pradesh in the north, 35 in the desert state of Rajasthan to the west, and two in Punjab from Wednesday´s wild storms.

The day before, at least 14 were killed in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh which was hammered by more than 41,000 lightning strikes in a matter of hours, disaster officials said Thursday.

Agra district of Uttar Pradesh was one of the worst hit by the dust clouds, with more than 40 people killed. The Taj Mahal is in Agra city but officials said the monument escaped damage.

Most of the victims were killed as they slept by houses that collapsed or by falling walls, trees and electric pylons, officials said. Many people in India sleep outside during the summer months to escape the high temperatures. Rescuers were still going through the rubble of felled homes on Thursday. “We can confirm at least 65 deaths from around 40 of the state´s 75 districts,” T.P. Gupta of the Uttar Pradesh relief commissioner´s office told AFP. He called the death toll “unprecedented” from such a storm in the past 20 years.

“There is a forecast for more storms in the next 48 hours across the state so people should be alert,” he added. The India Meteorological Department warned there would be more storms over a wider area up to Saturday.

Three districts in Rajasthan, a state popular with tourists for its heritage palaces and colourful culture, were hit the hardest on Wednesday.—AFP