1,156 vaccinated against Corona in Faisalabad

As many as 218 more people above 60 years of age were vaccinated against corona at vaccination centers set up in Faisalabad, taking the total number of people vaccinated against corona to 1,156 on the sixth day of the campaign so far.

Sharing details about the vaccination, District Health Officer Dr. Ataul Moneum informed that that yesterday 128 people were vaccinated at Sports Complex Samanabad Center while a total of 790 senior citizens have been vaccinated there.

He said that 20 more people and a total of 162 people have been vaccinated at Tehsil Headquarters Hospital New Building Samundari Center.

Likewise114 persons were vaccinated at Sports complex Chak Jhumra, 24 old age citizen in Tehsil Headquarters Hospital New Building Tandlianwala and in 6 days 65 citizen have been vaccinated there.

In Rural Health Center New Building Khurrianwala ,on the sixth day ,9 senior citizens and 25 citizens till now have been vaccinated.