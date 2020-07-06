114 Indian’s to be repatriated via Wagah border on July 9

Lahore

114 Indian nationals stuck in Pakistan owing to the coronavirus pandemic will return to their homeland via the Wagah bordering crossing on July 9.

The Ministry of Interior has written a letter to the director general of the Punjab Rangers apprising him of the Indian citizens’ homeward journey through the Wagah border on foot.

It instructed that the government-prescribed standard operating procedures (SOPs) be followed during their repatriation. The Indians got stuck in Pakistan after it closed its frontiers to stem the spread of the virus. Earlier, on June 25, at least 250 Indian nationals stranded in the country were repatriated.–INP