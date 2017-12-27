1138 corruption references being trailed in courts countrywide: NAB

A high level meeting at National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Tuesday was informed that around 1,138 corruption references are being proceeded in different accountability courts in the country.

Of the total, 347 corruption references from Lahore Bureau are being trailed, 275 references from NAB Karachi, 185 references from NAB Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK), 97 from Balochistan, 171 from NAB Rawalpindi, 34 references from NAB Multan and 29 corruption references were being proceeded from NAB Sukkur Bureau.

In a meeting held here on Tuesday to review progress of NAB, Chairman NAB, Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal, who was chairing the meeting, directed for early completion of 499 inquiries and 287 investigations pending in various Regional Bureaus. He asked that why these have not been finalized within stipulated time period of 10 months. These investigations/inquiries, after already set process, are submitted in relevant accountability courts in shape of corruption references.

The Chairman further directed that Accountability Courts should be requested for early hearing of the corruption cases so that a hefty misappropriated amount of Rs. 900 billion from corrupt elements could be recovered and credited to national kitty, besides ensuring punishment to the corrupts.—APP

