1122 responds to 1100 RTCs during a day

The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) responded to 1100 Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) in all 36 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. In these RTCs 07 people died, whereas 1100 were injured.

Out of this, 654 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals.

Whereas, 439 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by Rescue Medical Teams thus reducing the burden of Hospitals.

The majority (82%) involved Motorbikes, therefore effective enforcement of traffic laws and lane discipline are essential to reduce this increasing number of Road Traffic Crashes.

Further, the analysis showed that 444 drivers, 24 underage drivers, 175 pedestrians, and 481 passengers were among the victims of these road traffic crashes.

The statistics show that 255 RTCs were reported in Lahore which affected 241 persons placing the Provincial Capital at top of the list followed by 85 in Faisalabad with 89 victims and at third Multan with 67 RTCs and 68 victims.

The details further reveal that 1100 victims were affected by road traffic crashes including 869 males & 231 females, while the age group of the victims shows that 219 were under 18 years of age, 572 were between 18 and 40 years and rest of the 309 victims were reported above 40 years of age.