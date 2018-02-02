1122 rescued 2409 emergencies victims in January

Rawalpindi

Rescue 1122 Rawalpindi rescued 2409 victims of emergencies during January while responding to 2496 emergency calls said District Emergency Officer, Rawalpindi, Rescue-1122 Dr. Abdul Rehman.

Talking to APP he informed that the emergency calls received in Command and Control Room, Rescue-1122 here included 763 road traffic accidents, 1406 medical emergencies, 80 fire emergencies, 60 crime calls, two drowning cases, 10 Sui Gas/LPG explosions and 175 other miscellaneous emergencies.

He said, out of 2409 rescued victims 303 persons were provided first aid at the spot while 1937 patients were shifted to the different hospitals after provision of emergency medical treatment by the trained paramedics of Rescue 1122 Rawalpindi. 169 bodies of those lost their lives in emergencies were also shifted to different hospitals of the town, he added.

To a question he said, a total of 75604 phone calls were received in Rawalpindi district during last month out of which 42095 were irrelevant and 24838 were distorted/blank or dropped calls with 5158 calls made to seek information. He informed that 1003 wrong calls were also received during the period.—APP