1122 handling emergencies round-the-clock

Raza Naqvi

Attock

Incharge Rescue 1122 Attock Dr Ashfaq Mian has said that this department is playing vital role in handling emergencies round the clock.

He was briefing the newsmen regarding last year’s performance of his department. While giving details of the performance of Rescue 1122 in 2017 he said that this office received a total of 180529 calls and said that among the received calls, 10829 were emergency, 2168 road accidents, 7151 medical emergencies, 153 eruption of fire, 4 calls of building collapse, 30 calls were pertaining to drowning, 02 calls of cylinder blasts, while 1238 miscellaneous calls were responded by the department. He said, last year Rescue 1122 handled 15 major accidents. Dr Ashfaq said, 11907 patients and injured were provided timely rescue facilities.