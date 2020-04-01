In order to deal with deadly Coronavirus, Rescue 1122 conducted disinfection spray in different residential and commercial areas of the city here on Wednesday.
According to Disrict Emergency Officer (DEO), Dr. Abdur Rehman, staff of Punjab Emergency Rescue Service 1122 was doing its duty round the clock and assisting the suspects of COVID-19 at quarantine centre established in Rawalpindi district.—APP
1122 continues fumigation spray
