112 outlaws arrested, looted valuables recovered

Staff Reporter

The Islamabad Saddar Zone police arrested 112 outlaws including 45 absconders during last fortnight and recovered looted items worth in millions, wine and weapons from them, a police spokesman said on Thursday.

Following directions of Inspector General of Police Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan, the spokesman said that Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) Waqar Ud din Syed directed all police officials to accelerate efforts against anti-social elements and ensure their arrests. ‘

As per orders of Islamabad police chief Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan, renewed efforts were made and Islamabad Saddar Zone police spearheaded by SP (Saddar) Sarfaraz Ahmed Virk achieved remarkable success. Owing these efforts, dacoity/robbery and car lifting cases were traced and 17 persons were arrested besides recovery of looted items including gold ornaments, three vehicles and a motorbike from them.

Police also arrested 45 absconders during the same period while seven persons were held for involvement in bootlegging as well as drug peddling activities. A total of 2.2 kilogram heroin, 780 gram hashish and a wine bottle were recovered from them.

Meanwhile, 11 persons were held for possessing illegal weapons and nine pistols, one MP5 rifle, ammunition and a dagger were recovered from them. Five persons were held after registration of two cases under Foreigner Act while three persons were held in violation of Shop and Security Act.