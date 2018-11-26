1116 degrees, 144 medals awarded to IUB students

Bahawalpur

15th Convocation of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur was held here Monday, Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr Qaiser Mushtaq conferred degrees to 1260 graduates including 01 PhD, 40 MPhil, 1075 Master and BS (Hons.) degree holders and 80 gold and 64 silver medalists.

During his address, the Vice Chancellor said that the Islamia University of Bahawalpur is a modern, progressive and active seat of learning of this era where thousands of students are seeking education in a number of disciplines in more than 58 departments.

The teaching system has been brought in harmony with the international standards. We have initiated semester-based admissions twice a year. The new academic session commenced from 1st of October, as many as 3991 candidates were admitted in the university out of 23,460 applicants. The number of applicants has increased 15 percent during current four years. Around 1,47,000 degrees were pending for the last many years which became a major academic and administrative issue.

During last four years 8 mega convocations were held to award 109,294 degrees and 1415 medals.

The Islamia University of Bahawalpur now has more than 600 faculty members, including 270 PhD degree holders as compared to around 100 PhDs previously, who are engaged in teaching and research at BS, MSc, MS/MPhil and PhD levels.

The budget deficit of Rs343 million has been converted into surplus of Rs171 million while development budget has also reached at the highest level in 12 years.

Delayed projects of Rahim Yar Khan, Bahawalnagar Campuses and Agriculture College have been completed with construction of new building for education faculty.—APP

