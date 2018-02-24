11,000MW electricity added to national grid: Shoaib

Islamabad

Secretary Planning Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui Friday said due to government’s efforts to overcome energy crisis in the country, a number of small and large energy projects were initiated which resulted in addition of around 11,000 MW to the national grid.

He was speaking in a meeting of Pakistan-US Joint Working Group on energy which was held here Friday to review overall performance of the Group.

Eric Florimon lead delegation from United States.

Secretary Planning Shoaib Siddiqui said industrial revival could become possible after overcoming energy crisis in the country besides increase of economic growth to a record high level in 9 years.

During the meeting it was decided to establish a study group on research and technical matters regarding energy sector to enhance capacity building of the institutions and individuals involved in this sector.—APP