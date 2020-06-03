11000 test positive in KP as PTI MPA succumbs to virus

Tariq Saeed

Peshawar

As the Novel Corona virus continued to ring alarm bells in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where the positive cases are touching 11000 figure with well over 45 deaths , a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Member KP Assembly Mian Jamshed ud Din Kakakhel also succumbed to the deadly virus on Wednesday.

Mian Jamshed who had returned to provincial assembly from Noshehra district, had been undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Islamabad for the last few days. Deputy commissioner Noshehra said Mian Jamshed’s son Mian Umar Kakakhel and brother Mian Shabbir ud Din Kakakhel who had also tested positive for COVID-19, have recovered.

Mian Jamshed ud Din Kakakhel had served as KP Minister for Excise and Taxation and was one considered of the close companions of Defense Minister Pervez Khattak.

The funeral prayers for Mian Jamshed ud Din Kakakhel were offered in Noshehra in the evening. Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and advisor to CM for Information Ajmal Wazir have expressed grief over the demise of MNA Munir Khan Orakzai and MPA K.P Mian Jamshed Ud Din Kakakhel and sympathized with the bereaved families.

In the meanwhile briefing Media in Peshawar on Wednesday the Advisor to Chief Minister K.P on Information and Public Relations Ajmal Khan Wazir said the government was determined to ensure strict observation of SOPs in the wake of rising cases of Corona in the province. He said the provincial government extended businesses by one more day a week and the working hours, by two hours adding shops and businesses previously declared unnecessary by the government will remain open 5 days a week till 7 pm where the shops will be closed on Saturday and Sunday.

He informed that pharmacies, medicine shops, Tandoor, pushcarts, milk shops and supply chain home delivery, takeaway service from restaurants, fast food and bakeries will remain open 24/7 while the rules and regulations laid down by the government will be strictly followed.

The advisor informed that all the hurdles in repatriations of the overseas Pakistanis were resolved as the operation from Gulf countries has been started. For which Chief Minister Mahmood Khan had a special meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan in connection with their repatriation.