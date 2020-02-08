110 cases registered against restaurant owners

STAFF REPORTER In connection to implement labour laws, Labour Department Rawalpindi has initiated a special drive taking legal action against 50 hotels and restaurants owners and filed 110 cases in courts. According to Director Labour Rawalpindi Division, Fazal Hussain, under the directives of Secretary labour and Manpower Sara Aslam and DG Labour and Manpower Faisal Nisar Chaudhry teams of labour officers had been constituted to examine the implementation of labour laws especially relating to provision of minimum wages to the workers. He said Hotels and Restaurant owners are bound to follow the rules and regulations and laws and their violation could be penalized.