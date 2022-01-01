11-year-old boy killed in New Year celebratory firing in Karachi

KARACHI – An 11-year-old boy was killed in an incident of aerial firing on the eve of the New Year in Karachi, it emerged on Saturday.

Police said that the boy sustained bullet injuries Khawaja Ajmir Nagri area and was rushed to hospital for treatment but he could not survive.

The celebratory gunfire incidents also injured 17 other citizens in the areas of, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Ranchore Lane, Guru Mandir, Kala Pull, Saddar, Baldia, Liaquatabad, Korangi, Landhi, and Malir.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan’s former star bowler Wasim Akram shared a video on Twitter, asking people to stop aerial firing.

“Hope everyone had a safe New Year’s Eve last night. Please listen to my message carefully, if we want betterment for our country then we need to all work together to make a change,” he wrote.

A day earlier, former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi had urged Pakistanis to refrain from celebratory gunfire on New Year’s eve.