11 troops martyred in Swat unit blast

Many soldiers wounded, Captain among martyrs

Tariq Saeed

Peshawar

The serene valley of Swat where peace was restored after years of bloodshed and militancy through the concerted efforts of the Pakistan Army led security forces, was again hit by terrorism when a suicide blast targeting a military unit left at least eleven soldiers martyred and several others seriously wounded in Tehsil Kabal Saturday. Those martyred and injured include two captains of the Pakistan Army.

According to reports, confirmed by the Inter Services Public Relations, a suicide bomber managed to pierce through the security cordon of an Army Unit in Sharifabad area of Tehsil Kabal some ten kilometers from the Mingora city and blew himself up in the sports area of the unit.

As the explosion wreaked havoc in the vicinity more than a dozen men in uniform received critical injuries. While the security forces cordoned off the area to facilitate the rescue activities, the victims were rushed to Saidu Sharif Hospital where emergency was declared. The medics declared at least eleven soldiers martyred that also included Captain Jehanzeb. Many soldiers were admitted to hospital for treatment. Reports said another Pak Army Captain namely Adeel is among the injured.

“The attacker targeted the sports area of the armed forces’ unit situated in the Sharifabad area of the Tehsil Kabal leaving eleven Soldiers martyred and many others seriously wounded”. The ISPR said. Unconfirmed reports said the number of injured crossed well over a dozen people including seven troops.

It was reported that various agencies started probe into the suicide blast. The security forces also kicked off large scale operation in the area to apprehend the culprits.

Peace, it may be recalled, was ultimately restored in Swat, also called Switzerland of Pakistan, after the armed forces carried out a series of military operations against local and foreign terrorists in the scenic valley that was virtually controlled by the Taliban militants under the command of self-styled cleric Mullah Fazlullah alias Mullah Radio during the year 2007-2009.

Operation Rah-e-Haq was thus launched thrice in the valley and Shangla district in 2007, 2008, and 2009 respectively. The army advanced towards Mingora, the main city in the valley after it launched the Swat Operation, also known as Operation Rah-e-Rast, in May 2009 ultimately restoring the state writ in the region.

The Prime Minister, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, has strongly condemned the suicide attack in Swat. In a statement on Saturday, he prayed for eternal peace for martyrs and the early recovery of injured. He also commiserated with the bereaved families.

Abbasi said the coward enemy cannot fight with Pakistan’s valiant soldiers and such cowardly acts cannot deter the country’s resolve for the elimination of terrorism. Prime Minister said the war against terrorism will continue till the elimination of the last terrorist from Pakistan.

Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf and Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pervez Khattak have also condemned the blast at Army unit in Swat in strong words. Imran said such kind of cowardly acts cannot weaken the resolve of the security forces and the masses to curb the menace of terrorism at all costs.

The Chief Minister directed the hospital authorities to ensue best possible treatment to the injured sol-diers. The two leaders also sympathized with the bereaved families and prayed for the early recovery of the injured.