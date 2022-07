Islamabad: The Election Commission of Pakistan on Friday denotified 11 members of the National Assembly upon acceptance of their resignation letters by the Honourable Speaker, Raja Parvez Ashraf.

The Commission had received a notification regarding the development from the NA Secretariat.

Following that, the ECP denotified the MNAs with immediate effect.

The MNAs who have been denotified are:

