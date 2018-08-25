11 POs netted during two days of Eid

Rawalpindi

Police have arrested 11 proclaimed offenders (POs) including two most wanted during first two days of Eidul Azha.

According to Rawalpindi police spokesman, raids on the directive of City Police Officer (CPO) Abbas Ahsan were conducted by Rawalpindi police to net POs, most wanted absconders and other outlaws.

Special raids were conducted during Eidul Azha holidays and airport police rounded up Muhammad Ashraf resident of Iqbal Park Lahore who was an A category absconder.

Saddar Baroni police netted Ghulam Mahmood resident of Airport Housing Society Rawalpindi who was also most wanted. RA Bazar police held Karamat Hussain resident of Murree. Wah Cantt police nabbed Waris Arif, Muhammad Arif and a female Yasmeen Zohra, resident of Azad Kashmir. Cantt police rounded up PO, Muhammad Yaseen resident of Islamabad. Waris Khan police apprehended Sh Muhammad Ayaz resident of Saidpur Road Rawalpindi.

Pirwadhai police sent behind the bars Imran alias Motta resident of Rattaamral. Kahuta police held a female PO namely Asma Bibi resident of Kahuta and Saddar Baroni police arrested Mehndi Khan resident of Adiala Village Rawalpindi.—APP

