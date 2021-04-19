11 policemen taken hostage by TLP released

Cases against 300

TLP activists registered

Staff Reporter Lahore/Islamabad

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid on Monday announced that after the first round of talks with the proscribed Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan, 11 policemen who were taken hostage in Lahore have been released.

“Talks have started with the TLP. The first round went well,” Rashid said in a video message.

“They have released 11 policemen who were made hostages and have gone into the Rehmatul Lil Alameen Mosque [Yateem Khana Chowk]. The police have also stepped back.”

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar and Punjab IG Inam Ghani were part of the government team that met with the TLP near the Babu Sabu Interchange.

The TLP workers had put forth four demands; the expulsion of the French ambassador, the release of party chief Saad Rizvi, the removal of the ban on the party and the release of activists arrested as well as the FIRs against them to be revoked.

Regarding the first demand, the government said that it would take the matter to parliament.

However, the government asked for time when it came to the TLP’s demands to release Rizvi, take back the FIRs and lift the ban on the party.

Later on Monday, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said that the second round of talks between the TLP and the Punjab government had concluded.

The Punjab governor and provincial Law Minister Raja Basharat represented the government in the second round, he said.

The Police on Monday registered a case against 300 workers, including Saad Rizvi, under the provisions of vandalism, kidnapping and attempted murder.

A case has According to the lawsuit, more than 300 protesters broke through the gate of the police station Sunday and entered the police station.

Activists abducted DSP Nawankot and his staff after the violence and took them to the center.

The protesters also took the official records of the police station and the DSP’s office with them

Meanwhile, lawyers, traders and religious scholars on Monday observed complete shutter-down and wheel-jam strikes across the country to protest against Lahore’s Yateem Khana incident where authorities clashed with the supporters of a banned outfit Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan , killing and injuring dozens of TLP workers.