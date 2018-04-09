11 Pak firms exhibited at Istanbul trade fair

Observer Report

Istanbul

Automechanika Istanbul (05-08 April, 2018) is Turkey’s Leading International Trade Fair for the Automotive Industry. The automotive industry is one of the four “locomotives” of the Turkish economy. It assembles some of the country’s largest exporters and represents one of the leading investor industries.

1,359 exhibitors from 36 countries showcased their innovations related Auto industry and hosted more than 43,000 trade visitors in 2018 edition of Automechanika Istanbul.

12 Country Pavilions showed their showcases in Automechanika Istanbul 2018. Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) has organized a National Pavilion consisting of 10 companies in Automechanika Istanbul 2018, below are the names:

Ahmed Traders, Ghauri Tires, Matchless Engineering, Peoples Steel, Razzaq Engineering, Royal Tech, Sohail Engineering, Stahlco, Super Horn House and Thermosole Industries

Infinity Engineering has participated directly in Automechanika Istanbul 2018.

Agha Zeeshan from Thermosole shared his views as, “We are very much satisfied with this exhibition”

Mian Muhammad Affan, Director Sales and Marketing of Ghauri Tyre said that, we had a very good involvement throughout the fair as customers from Russia, Jordan and eastern part of Europe visited us.

Zeeahan Ahmed, Director Export of Vertex said that Automechanika Istanbul is always a successful fair and we participated in this fair for the 5th time and we always got very good response continually.

PASPIDA (Pakistan Auto Spare Parts Importers & Dealers Association) has organized an official delegation of their 20 executive members to visit fair.

Around 50+ buyers from Pakistan visited, which showed importance of Automechanika Istanbul in Pakistan Auto Industry. Wajih-ul-Hassan Khan (Delegate of PASPIDA) said, “I regularly visit Automechanika Istanbul and I am satisfied with the quality of exhibitors”.