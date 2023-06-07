11 outlaws held

Police on Tuesday arrested eleven accused and recovered liquor and weapons from their possession.

Police said that during continued drive against drug peddlers and weapons holders in the district, the teams of different police stations conducted raids within the areas under their jurisdiction and arrested 11 outlaws and recovered 50 liters of liquor and 10 pistols 30 bore from them.

The accused were identified as Kashif, Haider, Shoukat, Sheraz, Imtiaz, Rashid, Taimoor, Amir, Fakhar, Imran and Bahdar. Cases were registered against the accused.