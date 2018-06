Staff Reporter

Quetta

An 11-member interim Balochistan cabinet took oath on Tuesday.

Governor Muhammad Achakzai administered the oath at a ceremony held at the Governor House. Ceremony.

The cabinet includes Malik Inayat, Nasarullah Khiljee, Farzana Baloch , Naveed Kalmati, Hafiz Khaleel Ahmedm, Manzoor Hussain, Imam Bakhsh.

Abdul Salam Khan, Agha Umer Bangulza, Khurram Shehzad, and Faizullah Kakar.