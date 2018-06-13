11 lawbreakers including one-wheeler arrested

City Reporter

Police in their crackdown against anti-social elements have arrested 11 lawbreakers including a one-wheeler besides recovering 3168 grams charras, 90 liters liquor, a tempered vehicle, three 30 bore pistols, 110 rounds and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Mandra police netted Rafi for having 2068 grams charras. Airport police rounded up Ahsan with 1100 grams charras. Similarly, Taxila police conducted a raid and arrested Saleem on recovery of 90 liters liquor.

Rattamral police recovered 18 rounds of 30 bore from Zaheer. Waris Khan police held Javed and recovered 50 rounds of 30 bore pistol from his possession. Taxila police nabbed Ajmal Khan and seized a tempered vehicle.