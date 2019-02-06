11 kills in Karak road accident

Karak

Eleven people have reportedly lost their lives in a tragic accident which occurred at Karak District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. According to details, incident took place at Tibbi Khuwah when the passenger bus heading from the opposite side smahed into the van and van cylinder caught fire.

Fire covered the van in a few seconds, burning 11 passengers alive on the spot. Rescue teams arrived at the location and moved the injured to District Headquarter Hospital in a critical condition. According to Hospital officials, injured are in a critical condition, which might lead to more casualties.—INP

Share on: WhatsApp