Peshawar

At least 11 people were killed and five others injured in a rockslide at a marble mine in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Mohmand district on Monday, rescue officials said.

The incident occurred as a heavy boulder fell on locals at a marble mine located at Ziarat Ghar mountain in Safi tehsil of Mohmand.

Eleven bodies and five injured were pulled out from under the rubble and shifted to Ghalanai Hospital, Rescue 1122 said in a statement.