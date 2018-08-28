11 killed in road accidents

Karak/ Kohat/ Sargodha

Five of a family were killed in a road accident on Indus Highway near Hamidan Chowk in Karak in the early hours of Monday. According to the police sources the accident occurred when a coaster and car collided. People travelling in the car died on the spot, while those in the coaster sustained minor injuries, private news channel reported.

A five-year-old child was killed by unknown persons in Kohat on Monday. Police informed that a five-year-old child, Hassaan was playing outside his home where unknown persons cut his throat with a sharp object. In Hangu district, a clash between cousins led to the killing of a man in Sarak Dana area here on Monday. The City police said, a clash among relatives led to the killing of a man identified as Abdul Wahab while another Muhammad Habib was severely injured. Meanwhile, in Hangu main bazaar Gangyaano village a man named Malik Shah Zar of Balyamina was shot dead.

Three people were killed while two others injured in separate accidents in Shahpur and Bhagtanwala police limits. Police sources said Monday that Muhammad Mukhtar (22) resident of Sargodha City along with his mother Haleema Bibi was moving on a motorcycle on Sargodha-Shahpur road when the motorbike collided with a road side tree near Chak Gondal. As a result both mother and son died on the spot. In another accident, in result of collision between two motorbikes near Chak 51 /SB a motorcyclist Sultan died on the spot while two others including Wasim and Ahmad injured.—APP

