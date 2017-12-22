11 killed, 28 others injured in Khanewal road accident

Multan

At least 11 people were killed and 28 others injured after a passenger bus hit a stationary trailer at M4 motorway near Khanewal due to heavy fog early Thursday morning.

According to Police sources, the bus was carrying more than 40 passengers and was heading to Rajanpur from Lahore, when it collided with a trailer, standing on the road side and overturned in reduced visibility brought on by the fog.

Seven people died on the spot while two more succumbed to injuries at the hospital. The bus driver also died in the accident. The driver of the Trailer, who was sitting under it for removing the fault also died in the accident. Police and rescue workers shifted the bodies and the injured to Nishtar Hospital Multan where some of injured were said to be in critical condition.

Meanwhile heavy fog continues to prevail in Pakpattan, Kabeerwala, Kamalia, Mian Chunnu and surrounding areas, resulting in a drop in visibility. Authorities have warned against speeding in foggy conditions and advised drivers to switch on fog lights to avoid any untoward incident.—INP