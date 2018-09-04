11 killed, 1072 injured in 921 accidents during last 24 hours

Staff Reporter

At least 11 people were killed, while 1,072 sustained injuries in 921 road crashes in Punjab during last 24 hours.

According to Rescue 1122, out of the total injured 674 were seriously injured requiring shifting to different hospitals, whereas, 387 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by rescue medical teams. The motorcycles were involved in majority (86 percent) of accidents, so that effective enforcement of traffic laws and lane discipline was essential to reduce this increasing number of crashes.

According to statistics, 482 drivers, 31 juvenile drivers, 139 pedestrians and 451 passengers were among the victims of these road crashes. About 239 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 259 persons, 57 in Faisalabad with 66 victims and 68 accidents and 84 victims in Multan.

As many as, 741 motorcycles, 141 rickshaws, 96 cars, 53 vans, eight buses, 27 trucks and 110 other vehicles and slow moving carts were involved in these accidents.

Share on: WhatsApp