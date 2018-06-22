11 injured in roof collapse

City Reporter

Eleven persons were injured as the roof of a local hotel collapsed at Suggian police picket, Madrasa Wali Ghaati, here on Thursday.

Police said various people were sitting in a hotel when the roof collapsed suddenly. As a result all the persons were buried under the debris. On getting information, vehicles of Rescue 1122 reached the spot and started rescue operation. The rescuers pulled the persons from debris and shifted them in Mayo Hospital for treatment.

Three persons identified as Muhammad Rafique (48), Shahzaib (20) and Amir (34) were provided first aid on-the-spot. The injured shifted to hospital were identified as Muhammad Imran (24), Hussain Mukhtar (22), Azmat (35), Asad Abbas (26), Ali Haider (21), Mustafa (26), Muhammad Bilal (27) and Hammad (17).