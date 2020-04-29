11 injured after bitten by stray dogs, lack of rabies vaccine create problems

Staff Reporter

At least 11 people were injured after bitten by stray dogs here on Wednesday. Lack of vaccine Rabies vaccine in hospitals of the city adds to the problems of poor people.

According to details, presence of large number of stray dogs in Dhoke Chiragh Din area of Rawalpindi has created an environment of fright in the area and people feel fear in movement in the area especially after evening.

As many as 11 people were injured by the strayed on the single day.

The injured were shifted to Holy Family and Benazir Bhutto Shaheed Hospitals where due to lack of Rabies vaccine and emergency situation created due to Covid-19, they had to face severe problems.

The injured were asked by the medics present on duty to bring Rabies vaccine with them so that they could be provided treatment.

The citizens expressing serious concerns over the situation have demanded of the authorities concerned for taking measures to kill the stray dogs and provision of Rabies vaccine in the hospitals.

It is worth mentioning here that a couple of days earlier, stray dogs bit and injured five people in the same area but no action was taken despite bringing the issue in notice of the authorities.