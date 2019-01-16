11 held for electricity theft

Faisal Khawer Butt

Sialkot

On the directives of the government, the police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested 11 accused who were involved in electricity theft in different areas.

According to police, different police stations, on report of Gepco officials, managed to arrest Muhammad Deen, Haider, Akhtar, Saqib, Zulifqar, Imran, Intizar, Junaid, Sarfraz, Qaisar and Ghulam Haider who involved in electricity theft by using the method of direct wires in different areas. Police have registered separate cases against them and started investigations.

