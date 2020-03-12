11 die, 670 hurt in various accidents across Punjab

At least eleven people were killed while 670 sustained injuries in 652 accidents in the province during the last 24 hours. The analysis showed that 275 drivers, 27 underage drivers, 110 pedestrians, and 296 passengers were among the victims of the accidents.

The statistics show that 214 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 201 people placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 71 in Faisalabad with 83 victims and at third Multan with 44 accidents and 42 victims.

According to the data, 642 motorcycles, 84 rickshaws, 63 cars, 16 vans, seven passenger buses, 20 trucks and 100 other vehicles besides slow-moving cartswere involved in the accidents.

Five drug-pushers arrested

Lahore police have arrested five alleged drug-pushers including three women for supplying narcotics around educational institutions in the provincial capital and recovered seven kilograms of heroin from them.

A special police team comprising SHO Chung and his team conducted a raid and busted the gang. The arrested accused were identified as Tahiri Bibi, Ayesha Bibi, Fuqan, Khurram and Ayesha. Police have registered a case against them and started investigation.