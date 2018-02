11 dead bodies to arrive tomorrow

Libya boat tragedy

Islamabad

Eleven dead bodies of Pakistanis who lost their lives in boat tragedy in Libya will arrive in Pakistan , tomorrow, Wednesday. According to Foreign Office Spokesperson, the dead bodies are being dispatched via Saudi airline flight 722 which will arrive at Benazir Bhutto International Airport at four in the afternoon on Wednesday.

The dead bodies include those of Ikram-ul-Haq, Muhammad Qasim Baig from Mandi Bahauddin, Waleed Akram, Luqman Ali, Kashif Jamil, Azmat Bibi, Mazhar Hussain and Farhan Ali from Gujrat, Mirza Ghulam Fareed from Rawalpindi, Tanzeel-ur-Rehman from Sialkot and Muhammad Aziz from Sargodha. Dead bodies of Majid Hussain from Gujrat and Muhammad Luqman from Jaranwala, Faisalabad will be dispatched later.—NP