11 clinics of quacks sealed

Rawalpindi

The District Health Authority (DHA) in its ongoing drive against illegal clinics sealed 11 clinics of quacks here on Wednesday. Talking to APP,District Health Officer(DHO) Dr Tahir Rizvi said that on the orders of Supreme Court of Pakistan the DHA sealed 11 clinics and challaned one quack in Tehsil Rawalpindi and Kahuta. He said that in Tehsil Rawalpindi four clinics including Sana Homeo Clinic,Walayat Medical Center Batool Medical Center and Dr Arshad clinic were sealed while progressive friends foundation was challaned.

In Rawal Town area five clinics including Zaki dental clinic ,Raza dental clinic, Chanar dental zone, Ayan medical center and Hajama and Kazmi clinic were sealed while two clinics Al Medina clinic and Al Hayat hospital were sealed in Tehsil Kahuta area. Dr Tahir said that after sealing the clinics reports have been sent to Punjab Health Care Commission Lahore ,adding strict action was being taken against the quacks who were running their business in the district. No one would be allowed to play with the lives of the people, he added.—APP