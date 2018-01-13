10th int’l CSR Summit on Jan 18

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

National Forum for Environment and Health (NFEH) will organise 10th International CSR Summit 2018 on 18th January 2018 at a local hotel, Islamabad. President NFEH Mohammad Naeem Qureshi briefed media about the summit that leading corporate leaders, CSR experts, government officials and ambassadors would deliver their speeches & presentations on this occasion. The objective of the event is to provide an innovative platform of interaction and networking, while creating awareness about CSR amongst the conference delegates. The experts will also discuss the emerging concepts and issues related to CSR in Pakistan and provide remedies based on practical approaches and implementation techniques. President Azad Kashmir Sardar Masood Khan will inaugurate the summit while Governor KPK Iqbal Zafar Jhagra & State Minister for Information Mariyam Aurangzeb will be the chief guest on the occasion.