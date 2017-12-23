10th International Urdu Conference begins

The 10th International Urdu Conference kicked off at the Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi, with aplomb and lasts until December 25. The conference was opened with the packed auditorium of the Arts Council and Sindh Minister for Culture and Tourism Syed Sardar Shah was the chief guest.

Besides writers and intellectuals from Pakistan, over 170 noted authors, intellectuals and poets were taking part from across the world including countries from United States of America, United Kingdom, France, India, Germany, Scotland, Denmark and Finland.

On the day one of the International Urdu Conference 2017 noted actor, producer and director Zia Mohiyuddin presented Ahd-e-Mushtaq Ahmed Yousufi while Ayaz Farid and Abu Mohammed Qawwal recited the Kalam of Amir Khusro.

Sindh Minister for Culture and Tourism Syed Sardar Shah speaking on the occasion said that on the first hand the sub-continent was separated while literary activities and conferences have played their part to intigrate the people.

He said that there was no threat to the Urdu language and how it can be when the poets and intellectuals from places in different countries were engaged to promote it.

Sardar Shah said that we have our own roadmap and message. Adding that the message of Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai speaks of peace around the world and the same message is given by Bulleh Shah.

From Ajmeer to Karachi there is a one road and we have to connect hearts by literature, he added. Earlier, Arts Council President Ahmed Shah said that the first International Urdu Conference was initiated in 2008 and this is the 10th gathering.

He said that the Arts Council is promoting literary and cultural activities in the mega city. He further said that upcoming birthday of father of the nation Quaid-e-Azam Mohammed Ali Jinnah will be celebrated on the last day of the conference by cutting a cake.

Writers, poets and intellectuals sitting on the stage also spoke on the occasion. A film of yester year’s International Urdu Conferences was also shown. A number of book stalls have also been set up for book livers.—APP

