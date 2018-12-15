10th Interiors Pakistan exhibition starts

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

The Punjab governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar Friday assuring the local furniture industry of government support to enhance the country’s export and for the betterment of business environment said Pakistani handmade furniture products have potential to capture the world market with excellent modern designing. Inaugurating a three-day 10th Interiors Pakistan mega exhibition, at the expo centre, he urged the businessmen to work extensively to promote the local industry in Pakistan. “Pakistan is blessed with abundant resources and our people are equipped with the best skills that can help develop the country on modern lines.” He said PTI government would establish greater liaison with this sector to fully understand the market conditions and requirements of the industry needs to protect, develop and promote. “The PTI would also ask the concerned authorities to provide more visible support to furniture business in terms of simple and easily obtainable grants for exhibiting and travelling to trade shows and promoting local export as a success globally,” he added.

Share on: WhatsApp