10th independence anniversary of Kosovo

Pristina

Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008. Today, the self-proclaimed republic, with an overwhelmingly Muslim population, is celebrating the 10th anniversary of the freedom that only came after a decades-long struggle.

In the early 1990s, when Serbia was still part of Yugoslavia, Kosovo’s 2 million ethnic Albanians took the first steps towards forming a state of their own but Serbia’s then-President Slobodan Milosevic did not like the idea.

Soon, Serbian military forces were ordered to crack down on the separatist movement. The struggle fueled guerrilla warfare in the region and prompted a deadly bombing campaign by the NATO alliance, kicking off one of the darkest eras of the recent history.—Agencies