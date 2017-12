City Reporter

The 10th death anniversary of former prime minister Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto was observed by the Pakistan Peoples Party’s office bearers in the metropolis here on Wednesday.

The office bearers of PPP organised different programmes in Landhi, Korangi, Shah Faisal Coloney and Malir at union committee level to observe the death anniversary of Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, said a statement.