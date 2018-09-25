10m addicts using hard and soft drugs

Staff Reporter

Expressing grave concern over alarming surge in cases of drug addiction in Pakistan, Director Drug Advisory Training Hub (DATH), Syed Zulifqar Hussain Tuesday said there are estimated 10 million drug addicts in the country using both hard and soft drugs.

Speaking at a media training workshop on drug use prevention, here at Aiwan-e-Iqbal, Hussain said that there is increasing trend of drug use among students and youth which is a serious matter for which all the stakeholders need to evolve a multi-pronged strategy to protect youth against the menace of drug abuse in the country.

“The menace of drug addiction has already inflicted a sizable number of our population, including the youth, demanding urgent and fool proof measures to combat it,” he said, adding: “We have to join hands for developing a healthy environment for our youth in particular and people in general to help them avoid the addiction trap.” Syed Zulifqar Hussain maintained that high school, college and university students have emerged to be soft targets for those involved in narcotics business. He said close coordination among parents, teachers and government agencies working against the menace, alongwith other sections of society, was urgently needed to protect the youth.

