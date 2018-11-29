109 people arrested for power theft

Peshawar

At least 109 people were arrested in different areas of Peshawar over non-payment of electricity bills and theft charges on Wednesday. According to details, the district administration and Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO), in a joint crackdown in Liaquatabad, Charsadda Road and others of the city, arrested at least 109 people over failing to pay their dues and being involved in power theft.

During the operation against defaulters as many as 18 transformers were removed from the areas where consumers were not paying their bills regularly. Earlier on November 18, the city administration of Peshawar, had disconnected 944 illegal electricity connections and arrested at least 156 people in different areas on charges of electricity theft. According to officials, the administration had recovered Rs 30 million from defaulters. While more than 40 transformers were removed from areas where residents had not paid dues.—INP

