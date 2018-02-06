109 nomination forms issued so far: PEC-Sindh

The Provincial Election Commissioner (PEC), Sindh Office has issued 109 nomination forms for the Senate elections, however, no candidate submitted nomination papers till Monday, said PEC-Sindh Muhammad Yousaf Khattak.

Talking to journalists at his office here, he said February 8 was the last date for the submission of nomination papers.

He said that the Sindh electoral college would elect 12 senators from the province.

He further said the process of scrutiny would be completed by February 12.

The polling would be held on March 3 at Sindh Assembly Building Karachi from 9 a.m to 4 p.m.—APP

Related