1076 govt accommodations allotted to non-entitled persons

As many as 1076 government accommodations have been allotted to the non-entitled persons in Islamabad and other stations in the country.

The official sources in Ministry of Housing told APP on Tuesday that the government was working to vacate those accommodations from the illegal entitlements to allot them to those who are in waiting list.

At present 22,932 federal government employees at Islamabad and other stations are registered on general waiting list, they added.

They said the federal government is unable to allot houses to the government employees owing to shortage of over 20,000 housing units in various sectors of the capital.

While the approval of summary, already sent to the Prime Minister seeking approval for construction of new housing units for the employees, is still awaited, they added.

As soon as the Ministry gets the approval, the construction will be started to meet the official accommodation shortage facilities.—APP

