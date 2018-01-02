107 housing schemes declared illegal including ‘Ghori Town’

Capital Development Authority (CDA) has further accelerated action against illegal housing schemes and declared around 107 housing societies as illegal in all zones of federal capital.

All formations concerned of the authority are acting upon coordinated strategy to ensure enforcement of CDA’s prevailing rules.

In this connection, a comprehensive media campaign has been launched to warn the general public about these illegally operating housing societies in different zones of Islamabad.

The CDA’s senior official told that strict action was being taken against illegal housing schemes/ societies and the CDA had declared all phases of Ghori Town Housing Society in Zone IV and Zone V as illegal.

He said a public notice in this regard had been published in leading newspapers which stated that as per CDA Ordinance 1960, ICT (Zoning) Regulation 1992 and Modalities and procedures framed under ICT (Zoning) Regulation Ghori Town’s all phases launched in Zone-IV and Zone V of the ICT by Raja Ali Akber and Company and Abdur Rehman Associates on Islamabad/ Highway and Lehtrar Road were illegal housing schemes being advertised and marketed without any approval from the CDA.

He told that general public was hereby warned / cautioned in their own interest to refrain from making any booking/sale/purchase of plots.

Departments including IESCO, SNGPL, and PTCL had also stopped giving connections to the building structures, residential or commercial buildings constructed without approval of the CDA.—APP

Related