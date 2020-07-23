103-year-old man recovers from Covid

Our Correspondent

Chitral

A centenarian man has recovered from a coronavirus infection, in a remote mountainous region of Upper Chitral district. Aziz Abdul Alim of Booni village was discharged from hospital after his condition was found to be stable. The regional head of Aga Khan Health Service (AKHS) told media that the 103-year-old was admitted to the Aga Khan Health Services Emergency Response Centre after testing positive for Covid-19. He said during a two-week stay at the centre, the elderly man convalesced without requiring supplemental oxygen. “We treated Mr Aziz as a high-risk patient given his advanced age and provided him with appropriate medical care along with psychosocial and moral support – equally important during these distressing times.—Agencies