103 VIPs fined during one-and-a-half month

The Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) in its commitment regarding elimination of VIP culture, fined 103 VIPs including parliamentarians, diplomats and bureaucrats during the last one & half month.

SSP (Traffic) Farrukh Rasheed said that as per basic objectives defined at the time of inception of Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) on January 28, 2006, it personnel are ensuring equal implementation of law and they fined 103 VIPs on traffic rules’ violation during the previous month.

He said that the VIPs fined during the ongoing year included 29 government officials, eight diplomats, nine media Senators, five MNAs, nine MPAs, four army officials, 34 judiciary officers and five others.

“Whether there is any VIP or common people on the road, everyone is equal to us and it is our responsibility to save his life through ensuring implementation on traffic rules,” SSP (Traffic) Farrukh Rasheed maintained.—INP

Share on: WhatsApp