10,116 fake treatment centres sealed so far

Staff Reporter

During its two-week-long campaign on the orders of the Supreme Court, the Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) closed down 1,156 businesses of quacks; however, the total number of ‘clinics’ of quacks closed so far across the Punjab province is 10,116. According to details, many FIRs were also registered against quacks.

The PHC teams visited 3,053 treatment centres, and closed down 1,156 businesses, being run by quacks.

The crackdown was carried out in different areas of 25 districts including Toba Tek Singh, Sheikhupura, Hafizabad, Multan, Bahawalpur, Nankana Sahib, Sialkot, Sahiwal, Pakpattan, Mandi Bahauddin, Bhakkar, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Chiniot, Attock, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Vehari, Layyah, Rahim Yar Khan, Narowal, Kasur, Khushab, Bahawalnagar and Lodhran.

The PHC teams were accompanied by officials of the district administration and police. The PHC closed down a total of 10,116 bogus clinics of quacks and imposed over Rs70 million fine on them in the whole province.