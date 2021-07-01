100th Anniversary of CPC: Greetings and best wishes

Communist Party of China (CPC) was founded on 01 July 1921, in Shanghai. It is one of the oldest political party, also one of the largest political party with its current membership of 82 million approximately. It was established under very tough environment in reaction to the atrocities and brutalities of imperialism, feudalism, capitalism, colonialism, Western world’s coercion, and the helplessness of the ruling party of that in China – (Guo-Min-Dang) Nationalist Party.

China is an ancient civilization ad has been passed many ups and down in the history, but the last two centuries, was victim of foreign aggression, suppression and coercion. Public was desperate and especially the youth were fed-up of the ruling party, who was helpless and incompetent to pull China out of severe crisis. On the other hand, the Russian Revolution in 1917, was inspired may youths around the globe and projected an alternate political system based on Marxism.

China was also not any exception and youth in China were convinced for Marxism as a solution to many of their problems, or escape from the cruelties of imperialism, CapitalismFeudalism and colonialism.

Since early days of founding of CPC, it was facing many challenges and opposition from Ruling party – Guo-Min-Dang and resistance from Western world, but it was high spirit and strong determination of CPC, which made its survival and ensured success after success consecutively.

Initially, CPC was working with Guo Ming Dang to fight against Japanese aggression, but soon found different objectives and kept of fighting against Japanese aggression alone. After victory against Japan, the CPC launched a civil war to push Guo Ming Dang out of power and finally liberated China in 1949.

CPC is ruling political party in China since its establishment as People’s Republic of China on 1 October 1949. CPC is very well organized, disciplined, and open-minded political party. It was lucky enough to be blessed with visionary and sincere leadership throughout.

During the period of 1949-1978, CPC under the great leader Chairman Mao, united the whole nation under one umbrella and on one ideology. This was a mega achievement, as China was a huge country, diverse society, and mixture of manyethnic groups or minorities. The major achievement of that era was uniting the nation, and transformation of political systems.

During the time period of 1978-2013, the CPC introduced economic reforms, and opening up of China to the rest of world. Pre-1978, the economy was suffering and the nation was hard-hit by the menace of poverty, which reached upto 88 percent almost. But, with the reforms introduced in agriculture sector only, approximately 500, million people were lifted out of poverty just with in six years from 1978-1984. Later of reforms in Industrial sector, trade, business and other sectors, turned China as the second-largest economy of the whole world. China has emerged as a geopolitical power.

Since 2013, CPC is struggling under the great leadership of President Xi Jin Ping, who is also the Secretary-General of CPC and Chairman of Military Commission. Based on Marxism, Leninism, Mao Ze Dong Thought, and Deng Xiao Ping’s theory, President Xi Jin Ping, evolved “Socialism with Chinese Characteristics,” which is the biggest climax of the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and anextraordinary contribution to the Party’s development.

This criticalThought represents the newest achievement in adapting Marxism to the Chinese context and is a vital component of the system of theories of socialism with Chinese characteristics.

The advancement of the Thought into the Party’s guiding principle is of great political, theoretical and practical significance. All-Party members are called for studying hard Xi’s “new era” approach in terms of its traditional background, scientific system, and functional requirement.

The approach on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era builds on. Further, itimproves Marxism-Leninism, Mao Zedong Thought, Deng Xiaoping Theory, Three Represents, and the Scientific Outlook on Development. The new Thought brings the understanding of socialism with Chinese characteristics to a new height, and it turns into a new era.

As China enters into a new stage of development, the CPC must write a new chapter of the 21st-century. That is Marxism with a broader vision to achieve its goals of basically realizing socialist modernization in the first stage from 2020 to 2035, before developing China into a “great modern socialist country” that is “prosperous, strong, democratic, culturally advanced, harmonious and beautiful” after another 15 years. CPC has a history of making impossible into possible. It is expected that CPC will resolve all-new challenges and succeed in achieving the next goals, and overcome any difficulty in their way to move forward.

Recently, the two biggest achievements of CPC are: “Poverty eradication” and “Defeating COVID-19.” These two achievements has up-lifted China to new heights and got recognition as global power.

Availing this opportunity, I would invite the whole Pakistani nation to join the happy and joyful celebrations of the 100th anniversary of founding the CPEC. Many activities are being organized, and everywhere there is an environment of festival in China. On behalf of people of Pakistan, we share the excitement and joys of the celebrations with Chinese brothers and sisters equally and sincerely wish them all the best and good luck in their future endeavors. Wish the traditional and unique friendship between China and Pakistan to grow further.

Author: Prof. Engr. Zamir Ahmed Awan, Sinologist (ex-Diplomat), Editor, Analyst, Non-Resident Fellow of CCG (Center for China and Globalization), National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST), Islamabad, Pakistan.